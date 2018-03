Akhnoor (J&K), Jan. 9 : At least three General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) personnel were killed in an attack on their camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor on Monday.

It was a GREF platoon located two kilometres from the Line of Control in Akhnoor.

Gun shots were heard near the GREF camp and the area has been cordoned off.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)