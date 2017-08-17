Three Indian women researchers in MIT’s Review’s Innovators Under 35 2017 list

Mumbai,August17: Three Indians have made it to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Review’s Innovators Under 35 list this year. The three women are: Radha Boya, a researcher from the University of Manchester’s Graphene Research Institute; Suchi Saria, a researcher from the Johns Hopkins University; and Neha Narkhede, co-founder of a Palo-Alto start-up, Confluent Inc.

Radha Boya (32)

Boya is a Leverhulme Fellow at the University of Manchester (UoM) in England where she is establishing a research group exploring the fundamentals and applications of atomic scale nanocapillaries. Her current work at Manchester is related to atomic scale capillaries with 2D materials. She got the Innovators Under 35 award under the ‘Inventors’ category for developing the world’s narrowest fluid channel, which could transform filtration of water and gases. She used graphene to create the nano fluidic channels.

Nanofluidics is the study and manipulation of fluids confined within nanostructures. The fluid dynamics of substances on the nanoscale differs significantly from the fluid dynamics of substances on longer scales. Nanofluidics have had a significant impact in biotechnology, medicine and clinical diagnostics with the development of lab-on-a-chip devices for PCR and related techniques. Polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, is a technique used to amplify, or make many copies of, a specific target region of DNA.

Boya completed her PhD in 2012 at the Bengaluru-based Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) where she was recognised for her “Best Thesis”, following which she got funding through a series of highly competitive and prestigious international fellowships including the European Union’s Marie Sklodowska-Curie fellowships. She has published 37 papers including those in Nature and Science journals, and holds 3 patents. In 2017, she also received the L’Oreal-UNESCO fellowship for women in science.

Neha Narkhede got the Innovators Under 35 award under the ‘Visionaries’ category.

Neha Narkhede (32)

Narkhede is the co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) of Confluent Inc., a Palo-Alto based start-up that builds Apache Kafka tools to help companies make sense of data. As an engineer at LinkedIn, Narkhede helped invent an open-source software platform called Apache Kafka to quickly process data from things like user clicks and profile updates. This prompted her to co-found Confluent and build Apache Kafka tools for companies in 2014.

Apache Kafka, as described on the company’s website, is a distributed streaming platform capable of handling trillions of events a day. Since being created and open sourced by LinkedIn in 2011, Kafka has quickly evolved from a messaging queue (a queue of messages sent between applications) to a full-fledged streaming platform. Narkhede’s interests include building and scaling large scale distributed systems.

Narkhede did a BE in Computer Science from the University of Pune and an MS in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology, US. She got the Innovators Under 35 award under the ‘Visionaries’ category.

Suchi Saria got the Innovators Under 35 award under the ‘Humanitarians’ category.

Suchi Saria (34)

Darjeeling-born Saria, a professor at Johns Hopkins University’s Whiting School of Engineering and Bloomberg School of Public Health, got the Innovators Under 35 award under the ‘Humanitarians’ category for “putting existing medical data to work to predict sepsis risk”. Sepsis is a rare but serious complication of an infection. Without quick treatment, sepsis can lead to multiple organ failure and death.

Saria was recognised for her efforts to write algorithms to analyze patient data and correctly predict septic shock in 85% of cases–a 60% improvement over existing screening tests.

Prior to joining Johns Hopkins, she earned her PhD and Masters in Computer Science from Stanford University. Her interests span machine learning, computational statistics, and its applications to domains where one has to draw inferences from observing a complex, real-world system evolve over time.

Organized by MIT Technology Review since 1999, the prestigious Innovators Under 35 competition has honoured some of the world’s most brilliant minds such as Mark Zuckerberg, JB Straubel, Larry Page and Sergey Brin.