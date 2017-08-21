Three Kashmiri students arrested for not respecting National Anthem in Telangana 

Hyderabad/Telangana, August 21: Three Kashmiri students were detained for assertedly disrespecting the National Anthem as they did not stand up for it when it was played in a cinema hall at Hyderabad. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the trio went to the Mantra mall, located near the Rajendra Nagar Police Station, and allegedly did not stand up when the National Anthem was played before the film’s screening.

“On Sunday, we received a complaint that three youth did not stand, while the National Anthem was being played by the theater management at the start of the film and they were also laughing while all the members were standing,” Shiva Prasad, Sub Inspector of the Rajendra Nagar Police Station said.

He added that the trio was brought to the police station for inquiry adding they belong to Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla. “They are studying B. Tech in the Al-Habeeb College of Engineering. We have registered a case under Section 2 of Prevention of Insult to National Honour 1971 Act,” Prasad said. The police said an investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)