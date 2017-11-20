Three killed after building collapse and fire in plastic factory in Ludhiana, more feared trapped under debris

Ludhiana/Punjab, November 20: At least three people were killed after a fire broke out in a plastic manufacturing factory in an Industrial Area in Ludhiana, near Sufia Chowk.

According to reports, about 8-10 people are suspected to be trapped in the building where the fire was broke out and building of the plastic manufacturing factory collapsed.

Rescue and firefighting operations are underway which were started just after the fire was reported, said Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana.

A team of National Disaster Response Force had also arrived the spot and taken part in the rescue operation.

