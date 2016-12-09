Three killed in car collision on I-96 in Michigan

Michigan,Dec9:At least three people have been killed in a series of snow-related car accidents that involved about 40 vehicles in Michigan, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

The major car pileup occurred around 9:47 a.m. today, in the westbound lanes of the interstate I-96 in Livingston County, according to Michigan State Police. Authorities said 11 other injuries had been reported, but were not life-threatening.

The identities of those killed have not yet been released.

Sudden whiteout conditions, as well as black ice on the roads have been cited by police as contributors to the deadly crash.

Police said crashes had occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-96, as well.

Westbound lanes remained closed as an investigation continued; however, eastbound lanes were scheduled to reopen around 2:50 p.m.