Three killed at Sattur fireworks factory explosion in TamilNadu

Virudhunagar,, Dec26: At least three killed and 4 people were injured after a massive fire swept through a private fireworks factory at Kangarakottai near Sattur in Virudhdistrict, TamilNadu.The explosion occured at Monday morning.Three people died on the spot and the 6 injured were rushed to hospital nearby.

Preliminary reports reaching here said the explosion triggered by an accidental fire had razed down one of the production units in R.R Fireworks factory.

Several fire tenders from Sattur and Sivakasi rushed to the factory and were engaged in extinguishing the blaze.

Six workers rescued with serious burn injuries were admitted to the government hospital at Sivakasi. Bodies of the deceased were recovered from the wreckage of the blast site.