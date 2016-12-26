Three killed at Sattur fireworks factory explosion in TamilNadu

December 26, 2016 | By :
Three killed at Sattur fireworks factory explosion in TamilNadu

Virudhunagar,, Dec26: At least three killed and 4 people were injured  after a massive fire swept through a private fireworks factory at Kangarakottai near Sattur in Virudhdistrict, TamilNadu.The explosion occured  at Monday morning.Three people died on the spot and the 6 injured were rushed to hospital nearby.

Preliminary reports reaching here said the explosion triggered by an accidental fire had razed down one of the production units in R.R Fireworks factory.

Several fire tenders from Sattur and Sivakasi rushed to the factory and were engaged in extinguishing the blaze.
Six workers rescued with serious burn injuries were admitted to the government hospital at Sivakasi. Bodies of the deceased were recovered from the wreckage of the blast site.


							

							

								Tags: , , , , 
							

						

				






				

					


						

				
Related News
					

						

							
							

								Biker killed in Delhi after his neck slit by wire tied between two police barricades
							

						

					

									

						

							
							

								Bus fare hike: Opposition parties including DMK to protest tomorrow
							

						

					

									

						

							
							

								Now This: Tamil Nadu University bans bachelors from entering garden
							

						

					

									

						

							
							

								Santosh Trophy: Kerala qualify for national round after draw with Tamil Nadu
							

						

					

									

						

							
							

								Muthulakshmi, widow of Veerappan launches an outfit to protect Tamil Nadu’s rights
							

						

					

									

						

							
							

								For a ‘Good Tamil Nadu’, Kamal Haasan aims to follow the vision of Abdul Kalam 
							

						

					

				 
					

					

					


					

					

					

						


					

				

			

		

	







			
		

		
		
		
		






		
		
Top