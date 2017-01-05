Three killed in trolley tractor accident on NH26 in MP

Sagar (MP), Jan 5: Three persons including a toddler were today killed and 29 injured when the trolley tractor carrying them turned turtle at Jhinkni Ghati road, 25 kms from the district headquarters, police said.

Bharti Ahirwar (35), Vishaka Ahirwar (11) and Laxmi Ahirwar (1) died on the spot when the trolley overturned on National Highway 26 under Bhandri police station area, Sagar Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pankaj Pandey said. He said the injured mostly in critical condition have been admitted to the district hospital. Pandey said the victims were on their way to Malthon area to attend a religious function when they met with the mishap.

The deceased and injured were residents of Sanodha village of the district, the ASP said adding that a case has been registered and investigations are on.

