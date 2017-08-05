Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in Baramulla: Internet services suspended

Baramulla/Jammu and Kashmir, August 5: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter by the police, Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday in Sopore area’s Amarghad of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. During the encounter, a police jawan was also injured, but he is stable.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the encounter area. According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner, all government and private schools and colleges in Sopore are closed today post encounter. The internet services have also been snapped in North Kashmir’s Baramulla District.

Earlier in the day, a joint cordon and search operation (CASO) was being conducted by the security forces. A joint operation was conducted by 179 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 52 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police since 04:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Heavy fire was being exchanged between the security forces and the terrorists. (ANI)