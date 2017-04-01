Three-men-assaulted-in-Gurugram's-Cyber-Hub-pub-over-discrepancies-in-bill

Gurugram , Apr. 1 : Three men, including an NRI, were beaten by the bouncers at a pub in Gurugram’s Cyber Hub.

The incident took place following a dispute over discrepancies in the bill on March 28.

The victims claimed around 12 staff members, including 4 to 5 bouncers allegedly assaulted them after a verbal spat over discrepancies in the bill.

“Around 12 staff members including 4-5 bouncers started fighting with us. I saw a bottle was smashed on my friend’s head,” a victim R. Laxman told ANI. (ANI)