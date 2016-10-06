Three militants killed after army camp attacked in Kupwara

Srinagar, Oct 06: Three militants were today killed in an encounter with security forces after they attacked an army camp in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the army said in Srinagar today.

The militants opened fire on an army camp at Langate in Kupwara district at around 5 am, which was retaliated by the alert jawans, an army official said.

After repulsing the attack, the security forces launched a search operation in the area, during which the militants fired upon them, leading to an encounter.

“Three militants have been killed in the ensuing encounter and three AK 47 rifles have been recovered from the spot,” the official said. He said the operation was on and further details were awaited.