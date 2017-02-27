Three more arrested in Indian Army exam paper leak

Panaji, Feb 27: Three persons were arrested from Goa and Maharashtra in connection with the question paper leak of an Army Exam. The police found that some students have answered the question papers during earlier hours on Sunday, before the actual exam. Now the number of people arrested in the question paper leak case has increased to 18.

The Crime branch of Thane police had arrested the three. According to a source from police, the raids were conducted early in the morning and found that papers were being answered by the students in Sandhya Bar under the jurisdiction of Anjuna Police station.

Director General of Police Muktesh Chander said while talking to media on Sunday, that the Thane Crime branch had conducted the raids in which local police provided only logistical support.

“Three persons were arrested and the students were allowed to go after their details are collected”, said Mr Chander to media.

So far the Thane Crime Branch has arrested 18 people across the two states of Goa and Maharashtra in connection with the Army Recruitment Board exam, question paper leak, of junior positions in the Indian Army.

According to reliable sources, more than 200 students have also been detained by the Maharashtra Police in this regard. The Thane crime branch has conducted raids in Nashik, Nagpur, Pune and Goa. The police had taken immediate action followed by an information that the paper, for which exam was about to be conducted on Sunday morning, had been leaked.