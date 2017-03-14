Three MPs from India, participating in the Asian Parliamentary Assembly at Islamabad

Islamabad, March 14: Representatives of 23 countries, including three MPs from India, are participating in a key cabinet committee session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly that began in the Pakistani capital on Tuesday. Indian parliamentarians Shashi Tharoor, Meenakshi Lekhi and Swapan Dasgupta are attending the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, that is scheduled to last till March 17, according to reports.

The session was formally inaugurated by Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani and Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday. More than 70 delegates from 23 countries, including members of parliament and speakers, are expected to participate in the meeting being hosted by the Senate. The session has various agendas listed, including establishment of an Asian Parliament, Geo News reported.

