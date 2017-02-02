Three Pakistani fishing boats seized in Kutch

Gandhi Nagar, Feb 02: Three Pakistan boats seized from Sir Creek area of the Kutch region in Gujarat. Fishing equipment have also been seized from these boats. However, no arrest has been made in this connection and investigations are underway to determine any terror angle into the incident.

Amid heightened security across the nation over continued tensions between India and Pakistan, the Border Security Force had on Tuesday seized two Pakistani boats at Tota border out post in Punjab. No arrests were made.

In October last year, the BSF seized a Pakistani boat from the same area. The boat was empty and had reportedly got washed away along with its anchor due to rising water level in the sea.

The alert over Pak-sponsored terrorism via the sea route comes after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.