Three people arrested including postmaster for exchanging Maoist money in Mahbubnagar

HYDERABAD,Dec2: The Mahbubnagar police arrested on Thursday three people, including a post master for trying to exchange `12 lakh demonetised currency of the banned extremist outfit with the new Rs 2,000 notes in Manthangode village.

Police arrested G Satyanarayana Chary, 36, branch post master, Manthangode village of Mahbubnagar district, Ch Trinadha Rao, 45, deputy project manager of Gaja Engineering Company Pvt Ltd, and L Siddharth, 27, an engineer with the engineering firm.

Acting on a tip-off, the Makhtal police of Mahbubnagar district raided the house of Chary in Manthangode on Thursday and arrested the trio in possession of `12 lakh demonetised cash as they failed to confirm the source of the amount.

On interrogation, Trinadha Rao reportedly confessed that the demonetised cash was given to him by three masked Maoists in the forest of Bheemavaram village in Chhattisgarh bordering Khammam district, on November 12. “Trinadha Rao and Siddharth went to Bheemavaram village to hand over 1.3 lakh, reported commission to the outlawed CPI (Maoist) party, to carry out ongoing works of their company without facing any problems from the outfit at Cherla area in Khammam district bordering Chhattisgarh,” Mahbubnagar SP Rema Rajeswari told TOI.

After receiving the money, the three masked ey, the three masked Maoists gave him 12 lakh demonetised currency and asked him to exchange it for commission. Siddharth, who was accompanying Rao, told the latter about his post master friend Chary.”Initially, Chary demanded 30% commission for the exchange, but later settled for 15%. Our men caught the trio when they met at Chary’s house to finalise the deal,” the SP added.

Police seized 12.014 lakh cash, including 14 100 notes, and three cell phones from their possession. They were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.