Three people including a woman were burnt to death in a car as their vehicle burst into flames on ECR in Chennai

CHENNAI,May29: Three people including a woman were burnt to death in a car as their vehicle went up in flames on Saturday on the East Coast Road near Mahabalipuram.

Police say fire fighters rushed to the spot but they could not rescue the trapped passengers.

Though initially police suspected foul play as a security guard at a property near the accident site was missing, investigators have ruled this out after interrogating the man.

Three charred bodies were found inside a car that was high on flames in a deserted residential layout at Kalpakkam, near the East Coast Road on Saturday. The identities of the deceased and the how the car caught fire were still not known to the police late at night, when police sources said the vehicle’s registration number suggested it belonged to someone from Chromepet.

The Kancheepuram police said they heard that a hatchback car was burning around 8 pm. Fire services personnel and the police rushed there and took nearly half an hour to put out the fire. They found three bodies inside — two men on the front seats, and one woman at the back. The bodies were charred beyond recognition.

“The vehicle was in a layout 50 feet off the main road and there was no clarity as to whether the driver lost control and drove into the plot after the vehicle caught fire or someone intentionally set it ablaze,” said the investigating officer.

More mystery shrouded the case as the watchman of the plot appointed by the private landowners was missing from the scene on Saturday evening.