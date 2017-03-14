Three people killed when Manipur-bound oil tanker overturned and exploded in Meghalaya

Guwahati, Mar 14 : At least three people were killed when a Manipur-bound oil tanker overturned and exploded in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Ri-Bhoi district police said the incident happened at Mawpun village on the Shillong by-pass road near the office of Indian Council of Agriculture and Research (ICAR) in the wee hours.

The oil tanker, which was on its way to Manipur from Assam via Meghalaya overturned and immediately exploded.

The driver and his two helpers died on the spot. They are yet to be identified.

Police said the driver lost control over the steering.

Top officials of Meghalaya police and a rescue team have rushed to the area.