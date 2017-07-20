Three people were killed when a speeding truck hit them near Auba gate under Sheosagar police station area in Bihar

Sasaram, Jul 20: Three people were killed when a speeding truck hit them near Auba gate under Sheosagar police station area in Rohtas district today.

Police said here that the truck hit them when they were changing tyre of an another truck after it got punctured.

All the deceased were truck drivers, police added.

The truck drivers had been identified as Sampreet Singh, Krishna Paswan (natives of neighbouring Kaimur district) and Vinod Yadav from Varanasi.

The bodies had been sent to a local hospital for autopsy.