Three persons arrested for allegedly stealing fuel from the Mathura refinery’s pipeline

Mathura, Feb 21: Three persons, including a village head, have been arrested for allegedly stealing fuel from the refinerys pipeline here, police said today.

Two persons, who own petrol pumps in Agra, and around six police personnel, including three Inspectors, are also allegedly part of the gang, whose operations surfaced on Friday, a police officer said.

“Probe against these police personnel has started,” SSP Mohit Gupta said.

“Three members of the gang including, Bhakarpur Basaila village head Ram Hari, Ravi and Tarvinderjeet Singh have been arrested,” the SSP said.

Ravi and Hari were arrested from Bharatpur Road today and Tarvinderjeet Singh was arrested from Agra, the officer said, adding a car was seized from Hari.

According to Hari, the gang was stealing fuel from the pipeline for over 18 months, Gupta said, adding some employees of the refinery here may be involved in the racket