Three persons including husband-wife duo cheated ICICI Bank to the tune of Rs 13.13 lakh by producing fake documents in Nagpur

June 23, 2017 | By :
Three persons including husband-wife duo cheated ICICI Bank to the tune of Rs 13.13 lakh by producing fake documents in Nagpur

Nagpur,June23: Three persons including husband-wife duo cheated ICICI Bank to the tune of Rs 13.13 lakh by way of fake property documents. The accused trio hatched the conspiracy at the office of Sub-Registrar itself and prepared bogus papers of a house belonging to other man.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav alias Suraj Arvind Thakre (40), resident of Shradha Apartment, Manish Nagar, Vishnu Radhelal Sharma (50), Anita Vishnu Sharma (45), both residents of Bungalow No. 44, Kamptee Road. The accused trio hatched the conspiracy at the office of Sub-Registrar itself as the father of the complainant Shyam Vitthalrao Gomase (33) of Plot No. 45, Bapunagar, Sakkardara, had assigned the accused the work of preparing Power of Attorney of his house situated in Shrinath Sai Nagar near Onkar Nagar.

However, the accused, instead of preparing Power of Attorney, prepared Sale Deed of the house. The original Sale Deed was already in the custody of Nagpur Sahakari Bank. The accused forged the Sale Deed and used it for procuring loan of Rs 13.13 lakh from ICICI Bank between 29-11-06 and 6-12.06. For encashing the ICICI Bank cheque, the accused opened an account in Indus Grind Bank with forged signatures. Later, the accused withdrew Rs 13.13 lakh by cheques in three stages.

Sakkardara PSI Hiwarkar has registered an offence under Sections 420, 465, 468, 471, 120(B) of the IPC and investigating the case further.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Related News
Nagpur police reassures; CBI judge Loya died of heart attack
Ashwani Lohani awards drivers who saved lives in Nagpur-Mumbai Doronto Express
Nagpur: Man beaten on suspicion of carrying beef
Nagpur-based para-swimmer forced to fend for herself in 2017 World Para Swimming World Series in Berlin
One person killed and seven others are feared dead after a boat capsized in Nagpur
France and the European Union extended a grant of 3.5 million euros under the ‘Mobilise Your City’ to Nagpur, Kochi and Ahmedabad
Top