Three persons including husband-wife duo cheated ICICI Bank to the tune of Rs 13.13 lakh by producing fake documents in Nagpur

Nagpur,June23: Three persons including husband-wife duo cheated ICICI Bank to the tune of Rs 13.13 lakh by way of fake property documents. The accused trio hatched the conspiracy at the office of Sub-Registrar itself and prepared bogus papers of a house belonging to other man.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav alias Suraj Arvind Thakre (40), resident of Shradha Apartment, Manish Nagar, Vishnu Radhelal Sharma (50), Anita Vishnu Sharma (45), both residents of Bungalow No. 44, Kamptee Road. The accused trio hatched the conspiracy at the office of Sub-Registrar itself as the father of the complainant Shyam Vitthalrao Gomase (33) of Plot No. 45, Bapunagar, Sakkardara, had assigned the accused the work of preparing Power of Attorney of his house situated in Shrinath Sai Nagar near Onkar Nagar.

However, the accused, instead of preparing Power of Attorney, prepared Sale Deed of the house. The original Sale Deed was already in the custody of Nagpur Sahakari Bank. The accused forged the Sale Deed and used it for procuring loan of Rs 13.13 lakh from ICICI Bank between 29-11-06 and 6-12.06. For encashing the ICICI Bank cheque, the accused opened an account in Indus Grind Bank with forged signatures. Later, the accused withdrew Rs 13.13 lakh by cheques in three stages.

Sakkardara PSI Hiwarkar has registered an offence under Sections 420, 465, 468, 471, 120(B) of the IPC and investigating the case further.