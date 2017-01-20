Three score IT professionals protest in Infopark campus

Kochi ,Jan 20:for four days,Chennai’s Marina beach erupted in mass protest against the ban on Jallikattu, the neighbouring state of Kerala does not seem to be far behind.

More than 300 information technology professionals from Tamil Nadu on Friday protested at the Infopark campus in Kochi, demanding the ban on Jallikattu to be lifted.

Rallying on the main road in front of the Infopark campus, IT professionals and others working in nearby companies holding placards formed a human chain for some time in support of their demand before dispersing.

“No court or any government can intervene in this bull-taming sport, which has been part of the Tamil culture for ages. It should go forward…,” an IT professional told the media at the spot.

Some protestors also said that they were contemplating going back to Tamil Nadu to take part in the agitation.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court agreed not to pronounce its verdict on Jallikattu for a week in the wake of large-scale protests in Tamil Nadu against the ban on the bull-taming sport.

