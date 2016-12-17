Pampore terror attack: Three soldiers martyred in a major terror attack at Army convoy 

Army convoy attacked in Kashmir

Srinagar, December 17: Three soldiers ki8lled as unidentified gunmen on Saturday fired at an army convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Pulwama district, police said.

The gunmen fired at the army convoy in Pampore area of Pulwama district. “There was some retaliatory firing as well, but so far no casualties have been reported,” a police official told IANS here.

According to security officials, militants fired incessantly at the vehicles carrying army men near the Kadlabal area of Pampore.

The militants then fled from the spot, but a massive search operation was underway. It was the second attack in Pampore this year.

Army convoys have been attacked several times along this stretch of the highway that connects Srinagar and Jammu and is used to carry supplies to the Srinagar-based 15 Corps that acts as nerve centre to battle militancy in the valley.

The attack comes just days after two militants were killed on in separate encounters with security forces in Anantnag and Baramulla districts.