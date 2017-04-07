Three soldiers trapped in J and K avalanche found dead

NEW DELHI, April07: All three soldiers trapped in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir’s Batalik were found dead this morning. The three bravehearts were from Bihar.

There were five soldiers at the post when multiple avalanches triggered by heavy snowfall hit an army post in Batalik sector of the Jammu and Kashmir’s Ladakh district yesterday. Two of the five soldiers were rescued earlier.

The Kashmir Valley witnessed incessant rain and untimely snowfall in the plains yesterday, leading to a flood-like situation. The Army once again came to the rescue of people affected in the low-lying areas inundated in the valley.

The troops of Rashtriya Rifles battalion, after receiving distress calls, rescued residents from the Panzipora area in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. The soldiers also helped residents divert overflowing drains with the help of sandbags in the area.