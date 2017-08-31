Three-storeyed building collapsed in the Dongri area after heavy rains havoc in Mumbai,kills six

Mumbai,August31:Merely two days after heavy rains wreaked havoc in Mumbai, a three-storeyed building collapsed in the Dongri area on Thursday. Many people are feared to be trapped inside the building, several TV channels reported.

At least six people have been killed and 13 injured after a ground plus four-storeyed building collapsed in Mumbai’s Byculla area on Thursday morning. Dozens are feared trapped under the rubble. An NDRF team has arrived to the spot and rescue operations are underway. The collapses has been categorised as a level III emergency by the Mumbai Fire Birgade. At least 90 NDRF personnel are at the spot. The dog squad has also been pressed into service.

NDRF team moves to the building collapse site at Dongri area, Bhindi Bazar, Mumbai. — NDRF (@NDRFHQ) August 31, 2017

The fire department got a call at 08:30 am this morning and reached the location at 8.38 am, according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade department. At least 10 fire tenders, two rescue vans and several ambulances are stationed at the spot.