Three superfoods that can help you lose belly fat fast

London/UK, Dec 28: Superfoods can help you to detox after overindulging during the festive period and a nutritionist has answered debate over which ‘superfood’ is best, analysing the benefits of green tea, turmeric and cocoa just in time for New Year’s resolutions to come into effect.

All three foods have different health benefits – green tea is a natural antioxidant, turmeric is an anti-inflammatory and cocoa is known for its cardiovascular benefits.

But, according to nutritionist Georgios Tzenichristos, the overall winner was green tea.

It contains 7 percent of the active molecule EGCG, while turmeric only contains 2 percent of the molecule curcumin and cocoa contains 0.5 percent flavanols.

Green tea’s polyphenols help to speed the metabolism and boost fat-burning during exercising.

Georgios said, “If I had to choose one of those famous super ingredients, that would be the humble green tea. A cup is easy to prepare, costs next to nothing and provides you with a whopping 7 percent active molecules (EGCG), the most of any other drink or food.”

Meanwhile, Cocoa that is high in flavanols, or plant chemicals, is good for the heart and brain.

According to research from Harvard Medical Schools, it can ward off diseases and help to cut cholesterol.

It’s also believed that consuming the sweet treat aids serotonin production in the brain. This feel-good chemical helps to regulate the mood and suppress your appetite.

To reap the benefits, it’s best to consume dark chocolate that contains a high percentage of cocoa.

Turmeric has been one of the top health trends of 2017 – and Starbucks even added the ingredient to one of their menu items.

The spice contains curcumin, a powerful antioxidant.

This substance helps to rejuvenate the liver and eliminate toxins.

There are several ways to work turmeric into your everyday diet. You can take it in capsules, sprinkle it onto your food for flavour or add it to hot drinks.

Mr Tzenichristos also pointed out that green tea is easy to prepare, while turmeric can be difficult and stains teeth and cocoa often needs large amounts of milk and sugar, or a protein shake to mask the unpalatable taste. (ANI)