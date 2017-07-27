Three terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez sector

Gurez/Jammu and Kashmir, July 27: The Armed forces on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid and killed three terrorists in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation is underway and further details are awaited.

Last week also, two terrorists were killed in Bandipora district’s Gurez Sector. The operation was conducted by the 36 Rashtriya Rifles (RR).

On July 17, security forces killed three terrorists in Anantnag district after an encounter. The three slain terrorists, all belonging to terrorist group Lashkar-e-taiba ( LeT) were identified as Shaukat Louhar, Mudassir and Zibran. Mobile Internet services were also suspended last week to prevent the spreading of rumours in the valley.(ANI)