Three terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez sector

July 27, 2017 | By :
Cordon laid in Anantnag over reports of hiding terrorists
Army jawan injured in encounter with terrorists in  Kashmir's Qazigund.

Gurez/Jammu and Kashmir, July 27: The Armed forces on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid and killed three terrorists in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation is underway and further details are awaited.

Last week also, two terrorists were killed in Bandipora district’s Gurez Sector. The operation was conducted by the 36 Rashtriya Rifles (RR).

On July 17, security forces killed three terrorists in Anantnag district after an encounter. The three slain terrorists, all belonging to terrorist group Lashkar-e-taiba ( LeT) were identified as Shaukat Louhar, Mudassir and Zibran. Mobile Internet services were also suspended last week to prevent the spreading of rumours in the valley.(ANI)

Tags: ,
Related News
Supreme Court of Pakistan suspends death penalty of 3 hardcore terrorists
US advises its citizens to reconsider travel to Pakistan citing terrorism
Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed appeals to United Nations to take his name off from designated terrorists list
J and K police arrests two terrorists for killing Sashastra Seema Bal Head Constable and injuring jawan
United Kashmir People’s National Party blame Pakistan for harbouring terrorists and targeting minorities
Two SPOs stuck with terrorists, says Home Secy in Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s high level meeting
Top