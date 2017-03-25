Three UP woman constables suspended for taking selfies with acid attack victim inside the trauma centre

Lucknow, March25:Uttar Pradesh Police have suspended two women constables who allegedly clicked a selfie with an acid attack victim inside the trauma centre of a Lucknow hospital.

A purported photograph showed the three constables sitting near the bed of the victim in the King George’s Medical University in Lucknow.

A Satish Ganesh, inspector general (Lucknow zone), termed the three constables “insensitive” and said “Immediate action will be taken against them”. Two of them — Rajni Bala Singh and Daisy Singh — were suspended after an inquiry while a probe is on against the third.

The 45-year-old woman was allegedly forced to drink acid by two men on board a train, marking the fourth such attack on her by the same group of suspects.

The alleged crime came to light after the woman got off the Allahabad-Lucknow Ganga Gomti Express at Lucknow’s Charbagh station on Thursday morning and managed to scribble her plight on a piece of paper , which she gave to the government railway police.

The same group of men have previously allegedly gang-raped her and attacked her with acid, all over a property dispute in her home of Unchahar, 100 kilometres from Lucknow, police said.