Three-year-old boy killed in car bomb attack in Turkey

Ankara, Feb. 18 A three-year-old boy was killed and 15 other were injured in a car bomb attack near the green area of a housing complex for judges and prosecutors, in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa.

“The terrorist attack was carried out by detonating the bomb-laden car via remote control. The housing complex was severely damaged,” the state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Sanliurfa governor Gungor Azim Tuna as saying.

He further said that the bomb-laden car was parked by a young person of about 18-20 years near the housing complex during the Friday evening.

Injured were rushed to local hospitals and none of them was reported to be in a critical condition.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed condolences for the victims and wished a quick recovery for those who were injured in the blast.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag strongly condemned the attack and said that Turkey’s fight against terrorism would continue. (ANI)