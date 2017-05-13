Three-year-old dragging his dad across a glass skywalk at Wanshen National Park in China

Beijing, May13: Walking on a vertigo-inducing glass skywalk, way above the ground, may not be easy for many people. For one kid, however, it was no big deal. And his extremely terrified dad couldn’t shake his confidence either. A video posted on the Trending in China Facebook page shows a little three-year-old dragging his dad across a skywalk in China.

The video shows the dad sitting on the skywalk afraid to move any further. It’s his pint-sized son who keeps encouraging him to move along. You can also hear several people laughing in the background.

According to Metro, the video was recorded in Wanshen National Park in China where the bridge measures 213 feet and sits atop a mountain 330 feet high. Keeping these measurements in mind, it’s not hard to understand the dad’s fears.

“I love kids. They don’t care what, why, where and how. They just do their thing,” says one commenter on the video. “You would have to drag me onto that bridge – scary!” says another.

