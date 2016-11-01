Three-year-old girl run over thrice in Gurgaon by Scorpio

Gurgaon,Nov1:A three-year-old girl died after being run over thrice by a Scorpio car in Gurgaon’s Sohna area early Monday morning, said police. According to police, the incident took place at 9.30 am, when the victim, Mansi, was playing outside her house in Sohna’s Kacher Wada neighbourhood.

A Scorpio car that was allegedly speeding hit the girl and she was crushed under the vehicle’s left front wheel, said police. Eyewitnesses claimed the driver panicked after hitting the child and, in his hurry to flee the spot, crushed her under the car twice more before escaping on foot.

Mansi’s father Krishen, who works in housekeeping in a car showroom in Sohna, filed a case at Sohna police station, under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The child died on the spot and the driver fled the scene, leaving his car behind. We have seized the vehicle and the body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem examination,” said ASI Kishan Kumar, the investigating officer of the case. Police identified the accused as 32-year-old Sanjay, a resident of the same neighbourhood in Sohna.

Police said he is currently absconding. “We have traced the owner of the vehicle. He was identified by eyewitnesses since he lives in the same neighbourhood. His identity was confirmed through the vehicle’s number plate as well.

He is absconding but we expect to nab him soon,” said Kumar. Police said people in the locality have told them that the man driving the vehicle is a Junior Basic Training teacher in a government school in Sohna.

