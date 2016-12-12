Three youth electrocuted in Machalipatnam, Andhra Pradesh

The incident took place at Nuzvid town in MR Apparao colony when the victims were busy decorating the mosque with flags and lights on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, DSP V Srinivasa Rao said.

The deceased were identified as Shek Kalesha (25), Shek Tanveer(25) and Shek Ismail (24). The injured were admitted to Nuzvid Government Hospital, the officer said, adding that they are now out of danger.

A case has been registered in Nuzvid Police station and investigation is underway.

PTI