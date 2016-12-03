Thrilled to be in India, says Timo Alarik Pakkanen, a real-life Santa Claus from Finland

New Delhi, Decemebr 3: Timo Alarik Pakkanen, the real-life Santa Claus from Finland, says he is thrilled to be in India and is looking forward to meeting and greeting people in the country.

For 50 years now, Santa Claus has been Pakkanen’s alter ego and he cant wait to meet the people of India now.

He told IANS over e-mail. “I am thrilled to be in India and looking forward to meet and greet people. Santa is synonymous to peace and happiness and I am here to spread this with the people of India,”

Santa leaves every year from his home in Lapland, Northern Finland, to visit many countries all over the world. This year he will be coming to India and will begin his journey from the capital on Sunday and conclude it in Agra on Tuesday.

“I will be visiting few famous places and tasting Indian food. Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly merry Christmas and that’s what I am here to give to the people of India,” he added. IANS