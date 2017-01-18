Thriller horror movie ‘Wish Upon’, starring Joey King to release in India

Washington D.C., Jan.18 : Broad Green Pictures recently set a June 30 domestic release date for its horror-thriller ‘Wish Upon’ that stars Joey King.

According to Variety, King plays the role of a 17-year-old who discovers her mother’s suicide after 12 years, and is being bullied in high school for the same reason.

King’s character is embarrassed by her manic, hoarder father (played by Ryan Phillippe) and ignored by her longtime crush.

However, all that changes when her father comes home with an old music box whose inscription promises to grant its owner seven wishes, a perfect thing until the people closest to her begin dying in violent ways after each wish.

Also starring Ki Hong Lee, Mitchell Slaggert, Shannon Purser, Sydney Park, Kevin Hanchard and Sherilyn Fenn, the fantasy thriller is directed by John Leonetti from a script by TV writer Barbara Marshall. (ANI)