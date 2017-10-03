Throwing out all major social issues in air, BJP President Amit Shah flags off Janaraksha Yatra at Kannur

Kannur/ Kerala, October 3: India, a nation well known for its harmonious nature, has now turned into a battlefield where innocent lives are shed due to political unrest.

Each party has their own justifications for all crimes they have committed to which the common man has to fall as a prey. Ultimately, neither of the political parties would win, and the loss is always for the victim’s family. Mostly these innocent ones would be those struggling to make the both ends meet.

Kerala state, ruled by Pinarayi government has an outlook totally different from that of the Centre. ‘Demonetisation’ imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2016 to eradicate black money from the nation is termed by the opposition as an utter failure. Thereby GST (Goods and Service Tax) implemented and fuel price hike receives so many controversies.

The public who supports the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) finds Modi government as an ideal way to rule the nation, while others believe the exact opposite. BJP followers are mostly found in the northern parts of the country. Keralites in large, support CPI(M) [Communist Party of India (Marxist)] and Indian National Congress in their respective polling.

BJP national president Amit Shah flags off ‘Janaraksha yatra’ on October 3 which will conclude on October 5 at Payyannur in the northern district of Kannur. BJP asserted that the ‘yatra’ is against the ruling CPM’s political violence and jehadi terrorism by Islamic fundamentalism.

Senior BJP leaders and union ministers will join the ‘padayatra’ which will be led by BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan. Each day they would walk 10 km spreading the message, covering around 41.5 km at the end of ‘yatra’.

High security comprising 500 police personnel, armed police force, rapid action force personnel have been deployed in the area.

Kannur, the hometown of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is opted for the inauguration of foot march following many violent attacks raised against the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) workers in the area. A stage has been set near old bus stand displaying photographs of the RSS workers who have been killed recently.

CPM counters BJP’s statement that terrorism is seen among the RSS workers as they kill people in the name of ‘Gau Rakshaks’. CPM also questions why there is no action when children die due to lack of oxygen supply at Uttar Pradesh.

Least bothered about all these serious issues prevailing in the nation, BJP is all the way to Kerala for impressing the people over here as Kerala is the only state who don’t support BJP.

On the other hand, BJP claims that CPM is traveling through terrorism track line by killing all the RSS workers and supports the people who converting girls into Islam in the name of ‘Love Jihad’.