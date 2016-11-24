Thunderstorm asthma kills 4 in Australia

Sydney,Nov24An unusual combination of weather conditions leading to a freak illness known as thunderstorm asthma has left four people dead in Australia.

Thousands of people were rushed to hospital Mondaywith breathing problems in the southern Australian state of Victoria as emergency services struggled to cope.

Three were still in a critical condition Thursday, a Victorian Department of Health spokesman told CNN.

During a four hour period Monday, Ambulance Victoria received more than 1,900 calls, or one call every four to five seconds. An extra 60 ambulances were deployed, as well as police and firefighters.

Freak incident