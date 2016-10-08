Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama congratulates Juan Manuel Santos for getting Nobel Prize

Tibet,Oct8:The Dalai Lama has congratulated Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on being bestowed this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, saying it was a tribute to his “tireless” efforts to bring peace to his home country.

Soon after the announcement of the prize, the Dalai Lama wrote to the Colombian premier praising his unwavering efforts to bring an end to 52 years of civil war in his country.

“This award is a tribute to your tireless efforts to promote peace in Colombia, regardless of how difficult the prospects may have seemed when you began. “I am deeply encouraged by the steadfast determination with which you have continued to work for reconciliation and peace despite the setbacks that have arisen on the way. Clearly what is important is to continue to strive for the goal until we succeed,” the Dalai Lama said in his letter.

In an effort to end the half-century war with FARC rebels in Colombia, Santos had called for a referendum to approve a peace deal. Voters though, narrowly defeated the deal. “I remain confident that before long the spirit of dialogue, mutual understanding and respect you have fostered will bear fruit and usher in a new era of peace and prosperity for Colombia,” the Tibetan leader added.