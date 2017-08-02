Ticket sale of Fifa Under-17 World Cup on offer now? Grab it

PANAJI,August2: Indian football enthusiasts are slowly but surely warming up to the Fifa Under-17 World Cup later this year with fans grabbing whatever tickets are on offer. Should the trend pick up as expected, India will break attendance records for the event that showcases potential superstars of the future.

The ticket will cost Rs 48.A 60% discount is being offered on the minimum priced tickets of U-17 FIFA U-17 World Cup to those buying them in block for all matches at a venue‎, tournament director Javier Ceppi announced at a media conference.

Fifa, the governing body for world football and organisers of the tournament, has completed the first two phases of ticket sales and the response, so far, has been encouraging with the entire inventory put in place for at least 31 matches being consumed.

The Under-17 World Cup kicks off on October 6 with India taking on the might of United States in the Capital. Tickets were unavailable after the first two phases for two of India’s group games, including the opening clash, while the Nehru Stadium in Kochi is expected to be packed to capacity when Spain take on the might of former world champions Brazil on October 7.

“The progress of ticket sales has been extremely positive so far. Never a sports event in India had sold so many tickets with still over two months for kick off, which shows the eagerness of people around the country to watch world class football,” tournament director Javier Ceppi told TOI.

When Fifa kick-started the third phase of ticket sales late last month, the response was even better. “At the current pace, #India2017 is on pace to break all #FI FAU17WC attendance records. Overtime work for website,” Ceppi tweeted, encouraged by the fact that approximately 35,000 tickets were sold on the opening day itself.

“How crazy are Indians for football? Well, today they have bought 24 tickets per minute to watch #FIFAU17WC in October,” he tweeted.

Kolkata and Guwahati have been the most `passionate’ centres with a number of matches expected to be sold out. Not surprisingly, both centres will host high-profile clashes like the semifinal and final.

Kerala -slowed down by all the negativity surrounding the confirmation of the venue -got an unexpected boost when eternal favourites Brazil and European giants Spain were both drawn in the same group, to be played in Kochi.

“We hope that sales do pick up in Goa, where they have not been at the same pace at the rest of the country, which is surprising given that both Germany and Brazil will play there. Overall, we see the glass half full and there is still time to recover on the sales front and fulfil the mission of having full stadiums for the World Cup,” said Ceppi.

The venues included are

GUWAHATI: France vs Japan (Oct 11), Mexico vs Chile (Oct 14); KOCHI: Brazil v Spain (Oct 7), Korea DPR v Brazil (Oct 10); KOLKATA: Chile v England (Oct 8), England vs Mexico (Oct 11); NEW DELHI: Colombia v Ghana (Oct 6), India vs USA (Oct 6), India v Colombia (Oct 9).