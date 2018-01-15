Tide Pod challenge: New trend involves people chewing on detergent packets

| By : Trends Desk

New Delhi, Jan 15: From time to time the digital space has seen the invasion of viral trends which would be mostly taken on by the teens of the world. Now the trends are turning bizarre! In the latest addition, the internet has been taken on by the TidePode challenge wherein people chew on liquid detergent.

While challenging others to do so, people can be seen clogging on the detergent lump.

However, after the videos began increasing, experts advise against the chewing of detergent which contains ethanol, polymers and hydrogen peroxide that are toxic and could seriously damage the health. The challenge started as a satirical joke began gaining popularity when few began taking it too seriously.

Youtube has also started to take down the challenge videos.