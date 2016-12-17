TiE-Aspire Young Achievers Awards 2016 for three women

New Delhi , Dec.17 : Aspire, India’s largest Ivy league education firm providing embedded educational programs for schools, colleges and universities to enhance employability and life skills in partnership with the world’s largest network of intellectual capital and entrepreneurs, The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), has announced the winners of the TiE- Aspire Young Achievers Award today on the first day of the TiE Global Summit 2016.

In its eighth year, the TiE celebrates the determination, courage and hard work of three young achievers who fight against all odds to achieve something commendable and praiseworthy.

The winners of the TiE Global Summit 2016 are Shweta Katti, Bhakti Sharma, and Aishwarya Pissay who come different parts of India.

Congratulating the TiE-Aspire winners, Rohit Bhatia, Managing Director of Aspire Human Capital Management Pvt. Ltd. said, “The significance of this award is two-fold. Not only does it give us an opportunity to celebrate their grit and courage, but also to take back immense learning from these young achievers and inculcate it in our everyday entrepreneurial efforts. Their journey is truly awe inspiring and serves as a shining example for many more young men and women to emulate and contribute to the country’s progress.”

The award carries Rs. 1 Lakh in prize for each winner from Monisha and Amit Bhatia Foundation.

Every year TiE and Aspire reach out to and search for people under the age of 30 and shortlist them based on their achievements in the field of academics, sports, art, music and sciences.

Some of the past winners have included Arunima Sinha, Padma Shree, is the first female amputee and the first Indian amputee to climb Mount Everest, Deepika Kumari, Indian Archer who won a gold medal in the 2010.

Commonwealth Games and the Youth World Archery Championship, USA in 2009 and currently ranks number 5 in the world, Lt. Commander Abhilash Tomy of the Indian Navy who is the winner of Kirti Chakra (National Gallantry Award) a, Anu Vaidyanathan, first Asian to participate in and the world’s youngest to finish the Ultraman triathlon (10km swim, 420K bike ride, 84.4K run) in Canada, and India’s first Ironman triathlete; and Shalini Arnugam, a domestic help and the sole bread earner for her family, who overcame all odds to score high grades during her schooling and funded her own B.Tech.

The first-ever TiE Global Summit is being held on December 16-17 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The Summit, in partnership with the leading agencies of the Government of India, over 25 TiE chapters from India, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and Dubai, and global venture capital funds, is the largest such conference for entrepreneurs anywhere in the world.

Aspire is an industry-promoted, award-winning social enterprise in India, focused on Employability, Entrepreneurship and Leadership education for schools, colleges and universities. (ANI)