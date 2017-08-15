Ties continue to deteriorate, peace a distant prospect: Pak daily

New Delhi, August 15: With seven decades of unending hostility, peaceful coexistence between India and Pakistan is very obviously a distant prospect, one of Pakistans leading newspapers, The Daily Times, said on Tuesday.

In an editorial, The Daily Times said Pakistan and India had not yet learned to live with each other.

In fact, their bilateral relationship continues to deteriorate with time – as does their ability to cause harm to one another.

Both countries continue to engage in that most toxic activity: defining oneself against their neighbour.

Since the powerful hawks in both countries paint the very existence of the other side as an existential threat, and are currently directing the foreign policies of their respective countries, peaceful coexistence is very obviously a distant prospect, it added.

The editorial accused both countries of waging proxy wars against the other.

Today, it can no longer be said that it is only Pakistans conflict with its own demons that drives Indo-Pakistan hostility.

New Delhi now has an administration which is very much committed to becoming the mirror image of some of the worst elements from Pakistan.