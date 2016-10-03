Tiger Shroff shares first look of ‘Munna Michael’

Mumbai, Oct 3: Actor Tiger Shroff has shared the first look of his upcoming dance drama “Munna Michael”.

The 26-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the first look in which he is paying tribute to his dancing icon Michael Jackson.

“Enjoying every ‘step’ of this journey no matter how difficult or complexed. Here’s our tribute to the king! #MunnaMichaelFirstLook,” Tiger wrote.

Enjoying every “step” of this journey no matter how difficult or complexed. Here’s our tribute to the king! #MunnaMichaelFirstLook ?? pic.twitter.com/kKw8sSOsFF — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) October 3, 2016

Directed by Sabbir Khan, the movie will see Tiger playing a die-hard Michael Jackson fan, who grows up on the streets of Mumbai.

Newbie Nidhhi Agerwal will making her Bollywood debut with the film.

The shoot of the movie is currently going on in Mumbai. It is scheduled to release next year.