Tilak nagar police catches a car with Rs10 crore of Rs500 demonetised notes

Delhi,Dec16:Tilak Nagar police on Thursday detained three persons after they were caught by two traffic policemen while they were carrying cash Rs 10 crore of Rs 500 demonetised notes and Rs 10 lakh of Rs 2000 denomination in a car at Chedda Nagar. According to the police, the car was going from Ghatkopar towards Vashi. Six gunny bags filled with cash were kept in the car, of which three were in the duct. The traffic police asked driver to stop at ChhedaNagar naka but when the car did not stop, the police followed them on a bike for around half a mile and caught them around 5:30pm.

One of the person produced an ID card of bank and said they are from Baidyanath Co-operative Bank and were taking the cash to their Pimpri-Chinchwad branch in Pune from Ghatkopar branch.

“Normally the bank money goes in a box sealed and locked with security but there was no security. Also cash was kept in gunny bags kept,” Said Head Constable Sampat Mhaske who along with his colleague, Vitthal Vidhate intercepted the car.

Tilak Nagar police is verifying the claims made by the person and have also roped in Income Tax Department