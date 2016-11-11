Timberlake, Crowe mourn Leonard Cohen’s death

Los Angeles, Nov 11 (IANS) Musicians and artistes, including Justin Timberlake and Russell Crowe, have mourned the loss of legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen, whose “Hallelujah” was one of the most covered songs in modern music history.

He died at age 82. It was announced Thursday night.

Adam Cohen, Leonard Cohen’s son and producer said that his father passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles with the knowledge that he had completed what he felt was one of his greatest records, reports billboard.com.

“He was writing up until his last moments with his unique brand of humour.”

Robert B. Kory, President of RK Management and manager of Leonard Cohen, said: “Unmatched in his creativity, insight, and crippling candor, Leonard Cohen was a true visionary whose voice will be sorely missed. I was blessed to call him a friend, and for me to serve that bold artistic spirit first hand, was a privilege and great gift. He leaves behind a legacy of work that will bring insight, inspiration, and healing for generations to come.”

Here’s what the celebrities tweeted:

Justin Timberlake: RIP Leonard Cohen. A spirit and soul beyond compare.

Jennifer Hudson: RIP Leonard Cohen. Thank you for you dedication to music, and writing one of my favourite songs to sing ‘Hallelujah’.

Regina Spektor: Such sad news. The great Leonard Cohen has passed away. Thanks for what your music has done for humanity… Kindness, love, beauty, poetry.

Bette Midler: Leonard Cohen has died. Another magical voice stilled.

Russell Crowe: Dear Leonard Cohen, thanks for the quiet nights, the reflection, the perspective, the wry smiles and the truth.

Nancy Sinatra: One of the best ever. So sad. Rest with the angels, Leonard, Hallelujah.

One Republic: R.I.P Leonard Cohen. You are without a doubt one of the greatest songs writers of any generation. Thank you for your life. RIP Leonard.

Kiefer Sutherland: A brilliant Canadian artiste passed today. Leonard Cohen, rest in peace. Hallelujah.

Ron Howard: One of my favourite singer-poets. RIP legendary musician Leonard Cohen dead at 82.

