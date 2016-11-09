Time has come to stand united as a nation: Donald Trump

Washington, Nov 09: Now Trump thanks Melania and Don and Ivanka and Eric and Tiffany and Barron — “I love you and I thank you. And especially for putting up with all of those hours. This was tough.

“You’ve all given me such incredible support,” he says. Then he thanks his staff — “and Kellyanne and Chris and Rudy and Steve and David — we have got tremendously talented people.”

Trump thanks senator Jeff Sessions, saying “he’s as smart as you get.'”Great man.”

“Another great man, very tough competitor, he was not easy, he was not easy… oh, Rudy [Giuliani] get up here. Another great man who has been really a friend to me but I’ll tell you I got to know him as a competitor. Dr Ben Carson. Where is Ben? And by the way Mike Huckabee is here someplace. General Mike Flynn.”

It’s a litany of what were thought to be peripheral figures from the conservative stale bread box. Not any more. Now Trump is on to Reince Priebus, RNC chair.

Trump says that Reince is a superstar. “I’ll tell you Reince is really a star, and he is the hardest working guy. Get over here Reince. ‘Reince gets over there. Trump gives him the microphone.

Priebus: “Ladies and gentlemen, the next president of the United States, Donald Trump!”