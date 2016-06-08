It is time to make India free of Muslims, says Sadhvi Prachi

Touching off a controversy, VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi on Tuesday said it is time to make India free of Muslims.

Known for courting controversies, the Sadhvi claimed the mission of a Congress-free India has already been “accomplished” and it is now time to rid the country of Muslims.

“Now that we have achieved the mission of making a Congress-free India, it is time to make India Muslim-free. We are working on that,” she said in Roorkee where at least 32 people were injured last week in a clash between two communities over forcible evacuation of a scrap dealer’s shop.

