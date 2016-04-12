Time to taste authentic Kerala cuisine on Vishu

Gurgaon, April 12: To mark the onset of spring and the beginning of the Malayalam new year, Zambar Restaurant is celebrating Vishu, the first day of the year by serving an authentic “Sadya” festive meal.

“This day in Kerala is full traditional rituals including a family lunch called “sadya”, Chef Remya who belongs to Kerala told IANS of the festivval on Thursday.

On the platter, from a variety of dishes that are cooked on this auspicious occasion, Zambar is serving the best of the festive dishes.

“A variety of food would be served on banana leaves to people who come for the bhog on Thursday,” said Remya.

“The Sadya involves steamed Kerala Matta rice or red parboiled rice as the main ingredient served with many side dishes,” she said.

The specially curated menu from the heartland of Kerala includes banana chips (upperi) and fritters coated with jaggery (sarkara varrati) for starters, chutneys of various kinds, buttermilk, coconut water and curries.

The curries include the likes of inji (ginger), parippu (green moong dal) and kootu (black chickpeas).

For dessert, they will serve payasam (kheer) and uniappam (balls made from rice, jaggery, banana, roasted coconut pieces, roasted sesame seeds, ghee and cardamom powder).

By organising Vishu Sadya, Zambar is giving people here a chance to relish the exotic Kerala cuisine and celebrate this festival of happiness and welcome a prosperous and peaceful New Year.

FAQs

When: April 14

Venue: Zambar, Ambience Mall, Gurgaon

Timings: 12 pm to 10 pm

Price : Rs. 1000 per person (inclusive of taxes)