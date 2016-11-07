Times Group accepts Arnab Goswami’s resignation

November 7, 2016 | By :
New Delhi, Nov 07: Times group today announced that it has accepted popular news anchor Arnab Goswami’s resignations as the President News & Editor-in-Chief of Times Now, ET Now and Magicbricks Now.
Arnab had announced his decision to quit Times Now on last Tuesday evening, and will apparently go on to start his own news channel.
In a statement, Times said that till the latter half of November Arnab will stay as the President and will continue anchoring his prime-time show Newshour.
Tags: , , ,
Related News
Shashi Tharoor’s ‘farrago’ a Twitter hit in 2017
Is Arnab Goswami BJP’s paid journalist? #rahulbotattack accuses Rahul, ends up in proving Modi with more fake followers
After Rajdeep Sardesai, now Rupan Pahwa demolishes Arnab Goswami over his claims on Gujarat riot reporting
Rajdeep Sardesai demolishes his former colleague Arnab Goswami’s lie about covering the Gujarat riots
Sumana Nandy, Journalist at Arnab Goswami’s Republic Tv resigns after differences in handling Gauri Lankesh’s murder news
arnab goswami
Arnab Goswami surrenders after playing with fire – Malayalis: Withdraws Republic TV App from Google playstore
Top