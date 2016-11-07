Times Group accepts Arnab Goswami’s resignation

New Delhi, Nov 07: Times group today announced that it has accepted popular news anchor Arnab Goswami’s resignations as the President News & Editor-in-Chief of Times Now, ET Now and Magicbricks Now.

Arnab had announced his decision to quit Times Now on last Tuesday evening, and will apparently go on to start his own news channel.

In a statement, Times said that till the latter half of November Arnab will stay as the President and will continue anchoring his prime-time show Newshour.