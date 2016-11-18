Times Now staff sport sunglasses to give Arnab Goswami a farewell

New Delhi, Nov 18: Arnab Goswami, the feisty, combative editor-in-chief of Times Now, and the face of the news channel, was given a fond farewell by his colleagues at the network yesterday.

Arnab, who would regularly sport sun glasses in the office, was given a rousing applause at the farewell by his colleagues – all of who sported sun glasses like their boss.

The ace news anchor whose future plans remain a mystery accepted the felicitations with a smile – something one didnt get to see much of when he helmed the daily Newshour at super prime time.

