‘Tireless campaigner’ Ahamed’s services to nation will be remembered: President

New Delhi, Feb 01: Condoling the demise of former union minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader E. Ahamed, President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday said the former was a tireless campaigner for the welfare of underprivileged, adding that his services to the nation would be long remembered.”Heartfelt condolences over sad demise of IUML President, former Minister and MP, #EAhamed, who was a friend and colleague of long years,” President Mukherjee tweeted.

