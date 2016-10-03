Tirunelveli Man with suspected links with IS arrested

Tirunelveli (TN), Oct 3 : A 31-year-old man was arrested here today by the National Investigation Agency for his suspected links to Islamic State (IS) module in Kerala, police said.

Suhani, settled in Thodapuzha in Kerala for over 20 years, had developed contacts with some persons with links with IS there.

He fled Thodapuzha after the NIA arrested some of his IS associates there and came to Tirunelveli, police said.

Six persons, who were arrested earlier for their links with the international terror outfit in Thodupuzha had confessed to police that Suhani was their associate and he had fled to Tamil Nadu after the NIA nabbed them.

Suhani, who was working in a shop here, was arrested at his house at Khadermoideen Pallivasal Street early this morning and was taken to Kerala for further investigation, police said.