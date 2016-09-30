Tirupati Airport awarded as ‘Best Tourist Friendly Airport’

New Delhi, Sep 30: Airport Authority of India’s Tirupati Airport has been awarded as “Best Tourist Friendly Airport” under the category for “State Annual Excellence Awards (2015-16)” by Andhra Pradesh Tourism.

The award was presented on the eve of World Tourism Day by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nara Chandra Babu Naidu at a grand event on Tuesday at Bhawani Islands, Vijayawada.

The State Annual Tourism Excellence Awards under various segments of Travel and Tourism Industry are awarded by Department of Tourism, Government of Andhra Pradesh for maintaining excellent Customer friendly relations with tourists/passengers, coinciding with World Tourism Day Celebrations.